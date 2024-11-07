Zimbabwe: Netone, Salutem Launch Innovative Medical Cover

6 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Mutsawashe Mashandure

NetOne has partnered Salutem International Medical Fund to launch a healthcare product aimed at increasing access to primary healthcare services for everyone countrywide.

The Salutem One Health product, accessible through NetOne's mobile money platform OneMoney, offers essential medical coverage for just US$1 per month.

Speaking at the official launch of Salutem One Health, Salutem International Medical Fund managing director, Mr Ruka Nyoka, emphasised the significance of the partnership in advancing universal healthcare access.

"This collaboration with Salutem reflects our collective response to the need for expanded healthcare coverage in Zimbabwe," he said.

Mr Nyoka said the product provides members with one general practitioner consultation per month and access to acute generic prescription drugs worth up to US$30 monthly at participating pharmacies nationwide.

The partners, he said, sought to create a foundation for Universal Healthcare and National Health Insurance, aligned with the country's National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

"The partnership represents a significant step toward increasing medical aid coverage in Zimbabwe, where approximately 90 percent of the population currently lacks access to medical insurance," he said.

NetOne chief executive officer, Mr Raphael Mushanawani, highlighted that Salutem One Health represents a major step toward their shared vision of making essential healthcare affordable and accessible to all Zimbabweans.

"The OneMoney card and Salutem mobile application will allow citizens to register dependants, transact instantly, and receive real-time claims processing without the burden of shortfalls, ensuring that doctors and pharmacies receive payments instantly and reliably," he said.

Mr Mushanawani emphasised their goal to secure real-time payments and enable efficient transactions.

