Zimbabwe: Hallowed 2024 Unites Communities

The just-ended gospel concert dubbed "Hallowed," hosted by Minister Michael Mahendere and The Chosen World in South Africa, united the Zimbabwean community.

The event saw top local musicians, among them Baba naMai Charamba, Janet Manyowa, Mathias Mhere, King David, Dorcas Moyo, The Cherayis and Minister Michael Mahendere sharing the stage.

Radio personality Yvonne Tivatye and socialite Madam Boss, anchored the show which has since been described as a success after gospel lovers turned up in their numbers.

The Zimbabwean community in South Africa has hailed the organisers for a job well done by organising a well-coordinated show which not only united, them but also united the local stars.

"We enjoyed the performances and we liked how gospel musicians are united as they synchronised during their performances. I would say it was a breather as it took us back home" said Mthandazo Makosi (32), a hairdresser in Midrand.

The event held at RisPark, Johannesburg saw thousands attending.

The highlight of the day was The Charambas who belted out their old tunes from as far as 1999.

They left the crowd clamouring for more during their segment.

The icing on the cake was when they were later joined by musicians such as Janet Manyowa, The Cherayis, King David and Dorcas Moyo among others who helped them perform their old tunes.

Although the organisers gave the Charambas 45 minutes to shine, the time was short and fans even chanted their songs for them to be brought back on stage.

They came, saw and conquered.

While the rest of the artistes on the line up, had a good day in the office, it was difficult to fill the shoes of the Charambas.

Event host Reverend Witness Acts was happy with the turnout and how everything went according to the script.

"It was the first time for us to host such a feat. We worked with Minister Michael Mahendere and my Tsholo Acts, and we were a bit sceptical but we thank God and all the stakeholders that supported. It is going to be a permanent show, same time next year. I am happy with how the local gospel music is being received in the Diaspora," he said.

Minister Mahendere said the show concept was inspired by the desire to bring together local acts in the Diaspora.

"Our brothers and sisters in South Africa love the local music, and sometimes find it hard to access it, let alone attend a live show performed only by Zimbabweans as headline acts.

"It was a moment to be united in song and dance, like we are celebrating our independence day. We were celebrating our Lord and Saviour," he said.

"The turnout was amazing and it was encouraging to see all our brothers and sisters in South Africa come through to worship the Lord."

Mahendere said that "unity and love" was the major theme during the show.

"The love and oneness we experienced is testament of the love of our Lord and Saviour working in His people. When all is said and done, fun was had," said Minister Mahendere.