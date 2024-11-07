Zimbabwe: Ethiopian Ambassador Seeks Partnerships

The success of First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa's tree-planting initiatives and road safety awareness campaigns have earned her recognition with the Ethiopian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Rashid Mohammed Abdulwahid expressing interest in partnering with her in the two areas.

Dr Mnangagwa is the country's environment and tourism patron and she was recently appointed Sadc Environment Patron.

The mother of the nation has been leading from the front in promoting tree planting among communities and schoolchildren with whom she regularly engages to create awareness of the importance of trees before also leading them in planting.

Each year during the festive season, Amai Mnangagwa partners with the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe to promote road safety.

Statistics show that many lives are lost on the roads between December 15 and January 2 every year, hence the decision by the First Lady to roll out a safety awareness campaign.

By leaving her office to venture on the roads personally to promote road safety, shows that the First Lady is committed to promoting public safety.

Ambassador Mohammed Abdulwahid, who also represents his country in Zambia, and Mauritius and is also Ethiopian permanent representative to Comesa, also paid glowing tribute to Dr Mnangagwa saying she was setting a good example for other First Ladies.

"Today's meeting was planned to see Her Excellency, the First Lady of Zimbabwe Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa to discuss issues related to environmental change and what we can do about it because Ethiopia nowadays is initiating a green legacy initiated by our Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali in which we are planning to plant about 20 billion trees in five years. So, this year alone, one day, we planted 615 million trees so we want to see how we can bring that experience to Zimbabwe to closely work with the First Lady by mobilising other embassies and other stakeholders so that we support her efforts and fulfil her vision," he said.

On the issue of road safety, the Ambassador said; "Besides environment management, we also discussed issues related to road safety. We need to contribute our fair share to address some of the challenges on the road encountering Zimbabweans because we have the same challenge also in my country, Ethiopia. So we can share experiences and work together to identify common challenges. We agreed to keep working together so that this culminates in a concrete plan that is doable and very soon we are going to meet again and have a detailed action plan on how these things can be moved forward. I was impressed by the effort that the First Lady is putting in, besides planting trees she is also trying to promote the culture of Zimbabwe. I have participated in many programmes like gastronomy tourism. I saw that the First Lady was actively engaging in those activities. The tree planting activity initiated by the First Lady is quite remarkable and she needs to be supported," he said.

Ambassador Mohamad told the First Lady: "I am very happy for your willingness to see us and we appreciate your vision. You are concerned about everything especially the welfare of people and this is what we expect from other First Ladies, this is a great thing and you deserve to be a patron not only for Sadc, but even for Africa really. You are a role model to other First Ladies."

Dr Mnangagwa warmly welcomed the ambassador and his delegation and underscored the need for Africa to intensify awareness campaigns on environmental management, educating people especially the younger generation on the importance of vegetation and wildlife.

"I am working with the Environmental Management Agency which also runs around stopping people from cutting down trees and burning forests. We also have the Forestry Commission which produces seeds for planting and that is where we get trees to plant. Because of technology, we now have what we call the clay coating broadcasting seed balls concept.

In this method, people sow the seeds by randomly scattering them on the land, while walking around whereupon when it rains the clay coating is dissolved, allowing the seed to germinate. I am leading in the planting of trees as part of steps to reclaim forests and mitigate the effects of climate change.

"We did not abandon our old ways of digging and planting the trees. I want people to dig and plant so that it is a reminder to them not to cut down trees. We want this tree-planting initiative to spread to other African countries.

"As mothers of our nations, we should lead by example and I will be glad to also work with the First Lady of Ethiopia so that we spread this issue of environmental management and have exchange programmes. We want Africa to be protected from man-made problems and create awareness among people.

"Remember we have animals which live in the forests and we do not go there to feed them but they survive because of vegetation which we should protect thus in the process protecting our wildlife. Its something that we need to share as First Ladies," she said.

Dr Mnangagwa emphasized that she would invite the ambassador soon for another meeting.

"Maybe I can also say this must not be the last meeting. I will invite you to come and meet with the Environment Ministry and the delegation from the Ministry of Transport so that we have a roundtable meeting focusing on tree planting and the carnage that is happening on the roads.

"I will also invite you ambassador to go with me when I am planting trees in any province that I am going to start planting trees so that you see how we do it here.

"We will also march on the road as part of road safety campaign because we are getting into Christmas holidays, that's where we see so many deaths. If we can do it now, I think it will somehow help to conscientise our people," she said.