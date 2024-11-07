Zimbabwe: Simba Bhora On Brink of History

Could this be the big day that ambitious Shamva side Simba Bhora have been waiting for in the club's 16 years of existence?

Tonderai Ndiraya and his men could pen a their own piece of history this afternoon when they face relegated Arenel Movers at Luveve needing just one point to help the side lift the Castle Lager Premiership title for the first time in history.

Despite playing 500km away from their beloved Wadzanai Stadium, where they have not lost a game the entire season, Simba Bhora could as well seal the race with two games remaining, should they get at least a point in today's game.

Simba Bhora edged closer to their date with history when they opened a nine-point gap at the top after defeating giants CAPS United 2-1 at Wadzanai and taking their points tally to 63 at the weekend.

Their cause was further boosted when their nearest rivals FC Platinum bottled it in the two-horse race following the 0-2 defeat to Dynamos at Rufaro.

With nine points still to play for, Simba Bhora just need one to be crowned the new Zimbabwe football champions.

However, Ndiraya, who is also on the brink of winning his first ever league title as head coach, is not getting carried away.

"The idea is for us to focus on the next match," he said.

"I think the most important game is the next game and, of course I do not want to lie that we are not focusing on the finishing line. I think we have to do that one step at a time and our next step is Arenel Movers.

"We have to prepare for that match and make sure that we collect maximum points. So, this game is very important for us. Preparation is key because we are travelling a long distance," said Ndiraya.

The former Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars coach is set to have all his big guns available, except for striker Harrison Masina who was shown a red card in the win over CAPS United last weekend.

Simba Bhora are today likely to keep faith in players like Blessing Moyo, Webster Tafa, Tichaona Chipunza, Junior Makunike, their top marksman Tymon Machope and captain Walter Musona, who has led from the front by providing consistent performances the whole season.

Ndiraya believes the win against CAPS United, which came on the back of a 0-1 setback against Herentals, was crucial in boosting confidence in the team's ranks.

"It gives us a lot of confidence going into the next match," he said.

"But it's not an easy one. It's a tough game if you ask me, especially after this energy-sapping game. So, we are looking forward to the next game."

Ndiraya believes in his players.

"Our team has so much quality in terms of the work that each individual player puts in. Of course this game (against CAPS United) has really given us a lot of confidence."

Arenel Movers have nothing much to play for after they were confirmed the first team to be relegates last weekend after losing 0-1 to Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve.

Despite having failed to save themselves from demotion, their coach Philani Ncube was adamant his side has the clout to delay Simba Bhora's celebrations.

The only way they do that is by handing the Shamva side defeat, which is highly unlikely considering the Bulawayo side has not won a match in their last five outings.

But Ncube is convinced with the quality he has in his team, they could have fared better this season had player welfare issues been attended to by the club.

"We have nothing to lose, the pressure is on them," said Ncube.

"Chances are high for them (Arenel Movers players) to get three points from any game but the problem is these guys need motivation.

"We just want to be party spoilers, especially against Simba Bhora. There is nothing that can give us a special Christmas present besides beating Simba Bhora. We will not just give them the league title on a silver platter," said Ncube.