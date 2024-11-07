Sudan: Inside Sudan's Catastrophic Civil War

7 November 2024
International Crisis Group
By Elissa Jobson and Mohanad Hashim

This week on The Horn, guest host Elissa Jobson talks with BBC journalist Mohanad Hashim about his recent trip to Sudan, the devastating toll the war has taken on civilians, why the conflict remains underreported in international media, and Sudan's uncertain political future.

In this episode of The Horn, guest host Elissa Jobson is joined by BBC journalist Mohanad Hashim, to talk about his recent trip to Omdurman and other war-torn cities in Sudan, and the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in the country as the war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces rages on. They discuss life in the country's urban areas amid daily bombardments, food shortages, and atrocities reportedly committed by both warring parties. They unpack why international media coverage of the war in Sudan has been limited despite the conflict's devastating humanitarian toll. They talk about how people living in Sudan perceive the warring parties and their hopes for the country's political future. They also examine the lacklustre international response to the conflict, the involvement of external actors in the war and how that affects prospects for peace.

Elissa Jobson, Chief of Advocacy

Mohanad Hashim, Journalist, BBC

