Somalia's Intelligence Agency Arrests Two Al-Shabaab Affiliates in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) of Somalia announced on Thursday the arrest of two men with ties to the militant group Al-Shabaab in the capital city of Mogadishu.

The detainees have been identified as Sakariye, son of a senior Al-Shabaab figure, Said Abdullahi Sulsul, and Abdullahi Ahmed Hassan, a soldier accused of aiding the insurgents.

According to NISA, Sakariye's capture marks a significant move against Al-Shabaab, given his father's influential position within the group. Abdullahi Ahmed Hassan, on the other hand, faces allegations of treason for allegedly supporting Al-Shabaab's operations.

These arrests come amid ongoing efforts by Somali security forces to dismantle the network of Al-Shabaab, which has been responsible for numerous attacks across the country.

The agency emphasized that these operations are part of a broader strategy to weaken Al-Shabaab's capabilities and restore stability in Somalia.