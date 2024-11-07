Somalia Defense Minister Outlines New African Union Mission in Regional Tour

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Defense, Abdiqadir Mohamed Noor, has been actively engaging with troop-contributing countries for the forthcoming African Union mission, set to start in 2025.

Joined by Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin, the Commander of the Somali National Army, along with other federal government and military officials, Minister Noor has been discussing the regional security framework and the specifics of the new operation.

During his recent visit to Djibouti, Noor held detailed discussions on regional security and the upcoming African Union mission. "Today we have successfully completed an official visit to the country of our brothers, Djibouti. It was an opportunity to discuss regional security and the new mission of the African Union starting in 2025," Noor commented following the talks.

The tour continued in Uganda, where Minister Noor is negotiating the country's involvement in the operation. Upcoming visits to Burundi and Kenya are also on the agenda, where further roles in the peacekeeping initiative will be defined.

This diplomatic push comes as the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) prepares for withdrawal, to be replaced by the African Union Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). Minister Noor's meetings are part of a strategic effort to ensure a smooth transition and effective implementation of AUSSOM, aimed at bolstering Somalia's stability.

The engagements underscore Somalia's commitment to not only its own security but also to regional stability through international cooperation. The transition to AUSSOM is anticipated to enhance peacekeeping efforts and foster further development within Somalia.