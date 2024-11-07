Rwanda: Lawmaker Calls for Legislation On Cosmetic Surgery in Rwanda

Jean Claude Mazimpaka, a Member of Parliament, has said there is need to regulate body modification done through cosmetic surgery in Rwanda.

Mazimpaka made the suggestion on Tuesday, November 5, as the Minister of Health, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, tabled a draft law regulating healthcare services in Rwanda, before the Chamber of Deputies.

A branch of plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery is a procedure done to enhance, alter or reshape specific parts of the body, with the goal to change a person's appearance.

Cosmetic surgery is done in Rwanda. King Faisal Hospital and Rwanda Military Referral and Teaching Hospital offer a range of cosmetic surgery procedures, including breast augmentation, facelifts, abdominoplasty (tummy tuck), and liposuction, an operation in which excess body fat is removed.

The military hospital plans to introduce rhinoplasty (nose reshaping), and blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), according to information on its website.

MP Mazimpaka observed that globally, cosmetic surgery practices have become increasingly common, especially among youth, with people opting to alter different parts of their bodies.

"Is there a provision on this in the bill [on medical services]? If not, I think it would be wise to include it, as we hear various views surrounding this issue," he said.

In response, Minister Nsanzimana acknowledged the rapid developments in the health sector.

"[Cosmetic surgery] is something that has emerged globally and is now beginning to take hold in Rwanda," Nsanzimana said.

"We can discuss the issue [of cosmetic surgery regulation] further at the parliamentary committee level," Nsanzimana said, pointing out that by the time of drafting the bill, it was not seen as an immediate priority.

The minister told lawmakers that the focus of the bill is primarily on people who lack access to essential healthcare services, particularly individuals unable to have children through conventional means, but who could be assisted through the use of reproductive technologies such as surrogacy.

"As for body modification, we have prioritised the most urgent healthcare needs. However, our laws will evolve to keep pace with developments over time," he said.