Rwanda: South African Choir Joyous Celebration to Perform in Kigali

7 November 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Dushimimana

Renowned South African gospel group Joyous Celebration is set to perform live in Kigali on December 29.

It will be choir's first concert in Rwanda. The venue will be revealed in due course.

Known as one of the most prominent worship teams in Africa, Joyous Celebration has made a significant impact across Bantu speaking countries with hit songs like "Tambira Jehova" and "My God is Good," among others.

Founded in 1994 by Lindelani Mkhize, Jabu Hlongwane, and Mthunzi Namba, Joyous Celebration has won over 100 awards, including the South African Music Awards, Metro FM Music Awards, One Gospel Awards, Crown Gospel Awards, and the Africa Gospel Music Award's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Their influence extends beyond South Africa, inspiring gospel artists across the continent, including in Rwanda, where their musical style has strongly resonated.

"It a very big choir, arguably the biggest, in Africa with more than 100 awards in their shelves. We are going to host a choir from which a number of choirs here in Rwanda have taken inspiration," Nicodeme Nzahoyankuye, one of the concert organisers, told The New Times.

For five consecutive years, their albums topped South African bestseller lists. Their 2017 album, "Joyous Celebration 21: Heal Our Land,' earned four awards at the South African Music Awards.

