South Africa: Memorial Lecture Series to Honour Past and Present Leaders

The National House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders (NHTKL), as the custodian of culture and tradition and the anchor of societal moral values, will launch a series of memorial lectures titled 'Lenaka'.

Lenaka is a Setswana phrase that means "elephant tusk". It is also the name of a ring that symbolises wisdom, strength and protection.

"Historically, the sounding of a horn has been used to summon communities, announce important events and mark moments of transition or unity.

"By invoking the image of the horn, this lecture not only honours the memory of the individual being celebrated but also reinforces the call for collective reflection, wisdom and the continuity of cultural heritage.

"It is a powerful metaphor for gathering people together to share knowledge, uphold traditions and inspire future generations," the NHTKL explained.

According to the leaders, the Lenaka Memorial Lectures aim to celebrate the heroes and heroines within the traditional leadership landscape, past and present, whose contribution has shaped the course of the institution's history and the country.

The organisation believes that celebrating the life and legacy of past and present traditional leaders will take the form of a memorial lecture, annually, in the identified community, coupled with the promotion of socio-economic development and service delivery and the social well-being and welfare of communities.

The inaugural Lenaka Memorial Lecture will be dedicated to honouring the life and legacy of Queen Manthatisi of Batlokoa ba Mota, in QwaQwa, Free State, on 14 November 2024.

Queen Manthatisi is revered as a great leader, who ruled the Batlokwa community from 1813 to 1824.

"Although she ascended the throne as a regent for her son after the death of the reigning King, she became a formidable force through her dedication to the community and her bravery in protecting her people from adversaries."

As a royal child herself, the organisation said she understood the immense responsibility placed on her shoulders when she took over from her husband to lead the Batlokoa people.

"Her father's community also boasts a history of warriorhood, which shows that bravery and leadership were in her blood. Of course, her ascension to the position of authority was not without contest as she was challenged from within, but she remained resolute in her vision to protect the Batlokoa."

The NHTKL said it has chosen the month of November aptly because according to the African calendar, this is a month of procreation and giving life.

"This marks the birth of a memorialisation journey, the unearthing of a history untold!"

The Lenaka Memorial Lectures will take place under the 'Traditional leaders looking back to take the institution forward' theme.

Building up to the memorial lectures, the NHTKL will work with its partners to promote socioeconomic development in traditional communities.

The objective is to support community initiatives that seek to improve and uplift the social and economic livelihood of community members.