South Africa: DCs Working to Apprehend Escaped Convict

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is working with other law enforcement agencies to re-apprehend an inmate who escaped from the Boksburg Correctional Centre.

The inmate, Martin Jackson, escaped from custody on Wednesday.

"The DCS confirms that an inmate has escaped from Boksburg Correctional Centre. The escape incident occurred on Wednesday, 6 November 2024 under circumstances currently under investigation.

"Correctional Services is working with other law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend the escapee," the department said.

Jackson is serving a 20-year sentence for robbery, theft and possession of firearm with ammunition, and has been behind bars since April 2015.

"Correctional Services has mobilised resources and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Jackson is rearrested and brought back to justice.

"The public is urged to remain vigilant and we call upon anyone with information on the escapee's whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or a Correctional facility. Members of the public are also advised not to approach the escapee if spotted, as he may be dangerous," the department said.