South Africa: SAWS Warns of Severe Thunderstorms

7 November 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng, and the western and southern parts of Mpumalanga on Thursday.

"Thunderstorms are expected to develop from the late afternoon over southern Gauteng and southern Mpumalanga, and will move northwards to the rest of Gauteng and the western parts of Mpumalanga in the evening," the weather service said.

Scattered rainfall of 15mm to 25mm can be expected, with heavy downpours of 30mm to 40mm possible in some areas. This may lead to localised flooding in susceptible areas, which may result in localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying areas due to heavy downpours, as well as localised flooding of informal settlements.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.