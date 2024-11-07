Zimbabwe: VP in Bulawayo for Continental Construction Conference

7 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere in Bulawayo

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds in Bulawayo where he is expected to deliver the keynote address at this year's edition of the Africa Infrastructure and Built Environment Confex (AfriConfex).

Leading construction stakeholders are in Bulawayo this week under the auspices of AfriConfex as they seek to chart ways to improve their acumen in the sector for the benefit of the continent.

The VP is expected to highlight Government's commitment to sustainable development and the critical role of infrastructure in driving economic growth.

The conference is running under the theme "Resilient Cities, Thriving Africa: Building Sustainable Infrastructure for Economic Growth", which highlights the critical need for sustainable and resilient infrastructure in African cities to promote economic development.

This AfriConfex promises to be a key event for industry stakeholders as it aims to build partnerships and explore investment opportunities that will ultimately contribute to the region's development objectives.

