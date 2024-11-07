Sudan: Ministerial Delegation Reviews Humanitarian Conditions in River Nile State

Atbara — A federal ministerial delegation, accompanied by the Commissioner of Humanitarian Aid (HAC), Salwa Adam Beniya, reviewed the overall humanitarian conditions in River Nile State, which hosts a significant number of displaced persons (IDPs), especially those displaced by the recent Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia's violations in Eastern Al-Gezira.

The delegation is headed by Minister of Justice, Muawia Osman Mohamed Khair, and includes Minister of Transport, Engineer Abu Bakr Abu Al-Gasim.

The Wali (governor) of the River Nile State, Mohamed Abu Gorun, received the delegation in the city of Atbara on Thursday before heading to the city of Shendi to inspect the Eastern Al-Gezira's IDPs, who were displaced during the past few days as a result of the rebel RSF militia's attacks on cities and villages in East Al-Jazeera and the displacement of citizens.

The delegation will launch a package of humanitarian aid in the city of Shendi, which includes flour, food baskets and shelter materials, and will also inspect the measures on alleviating the suffering of the citizens.

The Wali of the River Nile State briefed the delegation on the humanitarian situation in the state, especially the areas witnessing the presence of large numbers of displaced persons, praising the efforts of the Humanitarian Aid Commission and the committees assigned to this file.