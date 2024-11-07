Malawi: 14,000 of 19,200 Metric Tonnes of Maize From Ukraine Arrives and Being Distributed to Vulnerable Communities

Bought from Ukraine with funding from France, Korea, Sweden and The Netherlands -- under the 'Grain from Ukraine' initiative -- the World Food Programme (WFP) has received 14,000 metric tonnes of yellow maize of the 19,200 metric tonnes, which is being distributed to vulnerable communities in dire need of relief food.

This was announced Monday at a press briefing at WFP warehouses in Limbe by WFP Country Director, Paul Turnbull in the company of Ambassador of Ukraine to Kenya and Malawi, Andrii Pravednyk; Ambassador of Sweden to Zimbabwe and Malawi, Per Lingarde; Honorary Consul for the Kingdom of The Netherlands, Bouke Bjil; Honorary Consul of France, Luc Deschamps and Rev. Charles Kalemba, Principal Secretary and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).

The Grain from Ukraine is an initiative of President of Ukraine that was launched in November 2022 to export Ukrainian grain and other food products to countries facing food crises.

WFP was chosen as a partner to help procure, transport and distribute food from Ukraine or of Ukrainian origin to WFP operations and as Malawi faces a food insecurity crisis -- exacerbated by El Niño-induced drought -- France, Korea, Sweden and The Netherlands joined the Grain from Ukraine initiative to provide critical support in the form of in-kind assistance.

Turnbull explained that the food consignment has been arriving into Malawi over the past weeks and will continue arriving in the coming weeks, saying: "This contribution is a significant part of the food we've received for the response until now.

"So far, WFP has secured US$44 million for this emergency response which has allowed the purchase of approximately 40,000 metric tons of maize and 2,045 metric tons of Super Cereal Plus for malnourished children."

He disclosed that under 'El Niño emergency response in Malawi', WFP aims to reach over 2 million people with food and cash distributions, around 90,000 children with treatment for malnutrition and 700,000 learners for additional school meals.

Before the press briefing, the four diplomats toured a food distribution point in Lunzu Township and Turnbull hoped that seeing the food distributions firsthand helps the four "understand just how crucial this support is for Malawian families".

"WFP closely monitors these distributions to ensure they run smoothly. We have field offices in the most food-insecure districts, enabling effective coordination, oversight, and ensuring all distributions are done in a safe and dignified way.

"Distribution points are within 5km of beneficiaries' homes and are conducted during the day for maximum safety and accessibility. As we move forward with the response plan, WFP will continue to provide updates on progress.

He applauded the solidarity partnership with France, Korea, Sweden, The Netherlands and Ukraine "that aims to address one of the gravest challenges facing Malawi".

"Earlier this year, Malawi experienced a prolonged dry spell triggered by the El Niño conditions. This long dry spell came during a critical crop growth phase and devastated food production -- consequently, 44% of national crops were damaged, leaving Malawi in a severe food security crisis.

"As the lean season continues through March next year, 5.7 million people are facing severe hunger."

He took cognizance that the El Niño-induced drought is not an isolated event as Malawi is dealing with the aftermath of multiple climate shocks -- Cylones Ana in 2022 and Freddy in 2023 -- "on top of economic challenges such as currency devaluation and high inflation".

"These back-to-back shocks have increased the vulnerability of many Malawians. The loss of crops is forcing families to make harmful long-term choices; many are forced to make impossible choices, from pulling children out of school to selling essential assets -- sacrifices with far-reaching impacts.

"These are choices no one should have to make. Worryingly, acute malnutrition among young children is on the rise, with clinic admissions sharply increasing; clearly, this crisis needs an urgent response that goes above the usual efforts."

He added that in close partnership with DoDMA, WFP will also provide logistical support to the Government's emergency food distributions and is ready to offer supply chain services for international procurement and transport of cereals.

"We coordinate this response with DoDMA, who is covering the remaining districts, ensuring comprehensive coverage without overlap."

He further explained that in-kind food distributions have not been the usual approach for WFP in Malawi in recent years as they typically rely on cash transfers, which, while typically effective, "cannot sufficiently meet needs this season, as food prices have surged, putting essential items beyond reach for many Malawians".

"Because of the poor harvest, Malawi's domestic cereal deficit this year was over 600,000 tonnes; the estimated imports, including food assistance, are reducing the gap but a 280,000-tonne deficit remains. Distributing cash under these conditions could exacerbate inflation further.

"The food distributions began in mid-September 2024, prioritising districts with longest food shortages - five to six months - predominantly here, in the Southern Region in which the targeted households are receiving 50kg bags of maize in Blantyre, Balaka, Chikwawa, Machinga, Nsanje and Phalombe."

Thus he applauded the donors for the support to import the food needed to fill the critical gap and to the Government of Ukraine for initiating the partnership with WFP to mobilise a substantial supply of food.

"And as we continue the emergency response, we should recognise the challenging months ahead. While WFP has obtained funding to begin relief food distributions for two months, a significant funding gap remains, preventing a full response through to the end of the lean season next year.

"To fully implement the plan and support food-insecure communities in Malawi, an additional US$63 million is urgently needed. Without sustained support, millions could face worsening hunger.

"Again, I would like to thank the international community for your commitment to supporting the people of Malawi -- your contributions are making a significant difference and together, we stand not only to address today's crisis but to help forge a resilient future for Malawi, where communities can thrive despite climate challenges."