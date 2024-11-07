Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Teen Arrested for Abortion, Burying Foetus in Shallow Grave

POLICE have arrested an 18-year-old Bulawayo woman, Celine Ngwenya, for allegedly illegally terminating her pregnancy using abortion pills.

In Zimbabwe, abortion is illegal except under specific circumstances, such as cases involving rape, incest, threats to the mother's health or if the child may be born with defects.

Abortion is also punishable by up to five years in prison.

In a statement Wednesday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Ngwenya allegedly terminated her pregnancy on November 2, 2024, at a residence in Pumula South and buried the foetus in a shallow grave.

"Police in Bulawayo have arrested Celine Ngwenya (18) in connection with termination of pregnancy. The suspect allegedly terminated the pregnancy using abortion pills on 2 November 2024 at a house in Pumula South.

"She kept the foetus at home and buried it in a shallow grave along a stream between Makoni, and some shops in Nkulumane.

"The foetus has since been retrieved from the grave and was taken to Mpilo Hospital mortuary for post-mortem," ZRP said.

Women's rights lobby groups like Katswe Sisterhood have been advocating for access to safe abortion in the country as it is reported that an estimated around 70,000 unsafe and illegal abortions are performed in Zimbabwe each year and women and girls continue to die.

In cases involving unlawful intercourse such as rape, incest, or sexual relations with a woman who is mentally challenged, a magistrate from the court in the jurisdiction where the abortion would take place must issue a certificate.

This certificate must affirm that the pregnancy likely resulted from such unlawful intercourse, as outlined in the current Termination of Pregnancy Act.