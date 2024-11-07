The UN Secretary-General on Wednesday commended voters across the United States for their "active participation in the democratic process", which will see Donald Trump return to the White House when he takes the oath of office in January.

António Guterres congratulated President-elect Donald Trump following his clear victory in Tuesday's election.

"And I reaffirm my belief that the cooperation between the United States and the United Nations is an essential pillar of international relations," the UN chief continued in his statement.

"The United Nations stands ready to work constructively with the incoming administration to address the dramatic challenges our world is facing,", he concluded.

'Continued collaboration'

The President of the General Assembly Philémon Yang added his congratulations to Mr. Trump, who crossed the finish line of 270 Electoral College votes in the small hours of Wednesday morning local time, also winning the popular vote.

"As President of the United Nations General Assembly, I look forward to the continued collaboration with the United States, a founding member of this Organization, deeply committed to advancing global peace, human rights, and development," Mr. Yang said in a statement.

DR Congo: At least 34 killed in recent violent clashes

Humanitarians are sounding the alarm over the continued violence and deteriorating security conditions in North Kivu province in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the UN reported on Wednesday.

The situation continues to be dire, with civilians caught in crossfire and humanitarian access severely restricted.

Local partners report that since 20 October, armed clashes in Walikale territory have resulted in the deaths of at least 34 civilians. Hundreds more have been injured, and over 34,000 have been displaced.

Displacement sites attacked

Humanitarians also voiced concern over the increased frequency of violent attacks on displacement sites in Goma, the provincial capital.

"Our partners have reported that there have been killings, armed robberies, sexual assaults, forced labour, extortions and looting. Women, children and vulnerable adults are particularly impacted," said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, speaking in New York.

Between June and October, aid partners documented more than 100 attacks against people in displacement sites in Goma, Nyiragongo and Masisi. At least 18 people were killed.

Despite the challenges, humanitarians continue to deliver food, water and health-care assistance to more than 650,000 displaced people in and around Goma, said Mr. Dujarric.

"However, the presence of armed groups near the sites hinders the delivery of aid," he added.

He urged the Congolese authorities to take action to restore security and ensure that these locations are safe for both displaced people and humanitarians.

Humanitarians coordinating with Cuban authorities ahead of new hurricane threat

UN humanitarians are following the progress of Tropical Storm Rafael on Wednesday which has reportedly strengthened into a major hurricane as it moves onto the western shores of Cuba.

The storm is expected to make landfall within hours and then move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later in the day.

"We are coordinating with Cuban authorities to prepare for the impact of the storm," said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric at the regular daily briefing in New York.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said humanitarian partners are providing life-saving assistance and supporting the Government's response to help some 1.5 million people impacted by the recent Hurricane Oscar in eastern Cuba.

Action plan

"The Plan of Action for Hurricane Oscar, launched last Friday, calls for $33 million to help nearly half a million people. It focuses on shelter, health and food security, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene," Mr. Dujarric said.

Earlier on Wednesday, UN aid coordination office, OCHA, hosted a briefing to encourage Member States to support the initiative.

"As you will recall, $3.5 million was allocated from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) last week to address humanitarian needs in Cuba in the wake of Hurricane Oscar," he added.