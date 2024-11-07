Africa: Two Wars, Climate Change - Trump Win Keeps World Guessing Over Next Move

Donald Trump's return to power has left the world guessing how his foreign policy would shape geopolitics at a time when three major risks--an Israel-Palestinian war, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and climate change--dominate global concerns.

Mr Trump, who has previously dismissed climate change, could significantly alter US responses to these crises, raising questions among allies about Washington's future role.

The race between Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican challenger Trump captivated international attention, with implications that extend beyond domestic politics.

The core question was whether the US would maintain its traditional alliances or pivot toward a more isolationist path under Trump, known for his critical stance on NATO and skepticism toward international agreements.

The stakes are particularly high as conflict rages in the Middle East, where Israel's military operations against Palestinians have drawn global concern.

The Biden administration has provided steadfast support to Israel while advocating for measured restraint.

Trump administration, however, may recalibrate US involvement. While Mr Trump has previously expressed strong backing for Israel, his broader approach has indicated reluctance for extended military engagements abroad.

In Eastern Europe, the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war remains a key test of Western unity. The Biden administration's commitment of financial and military aid has bolstered Kyiv's defense against Moscow.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Yet Trump's previous comments, questioning the financial burden on the US and calling for greater European responsibility, hint at a potential shift in policy.

Such a move could weaken Ukraine's position and embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin, reshaping Europe's geopolitical landscape.

Trump's first term emphasised an "America First" doctrine, characterised by withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement and renegotiating major trade deals. This approach, viewed as challenging to multilateral efforts, resonated with American voters seeking to limit foreign entanglements.

However, allies fear a diminished US presence could destabilise global coalitions.

The European Union and key Asian partners have been watching the election closely, aware that Trump's policies could lead to a realignment in international relations.

With a world already under strain from military conflicts and climate challenges, the potential shift in US foreign policy under Trump could redefine global priorities and power balances, leaving allies bracing for change.