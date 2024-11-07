Uganda: Closure of Zero-Grazing Cattle Project in Kampala

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has officially closed down a zero-grazing cattle project located on Plot 9, Elgon Terrace, in the affluent Upper Kololo neighbourhood of Kampala.

This action follows a series of violations related to environmental regulations and urban planning standards, which the project had failed to address despite previous warnings.

Established in 2019, the small-scale cattle project initially housed ten Friesian cows, intending to demonstrate urban zero-grazing practices.

However, NEMA identified that this venture contravened multiple regulations, notably the National Environment (Air Quality Standards) Regulations, 2024 and the National Physical Planning Standards and Guidelines of 2011.

The owner had partially complied earlier this year by relocating six of the cows to a farm in Iganga District, yet complaints about environmental impacts continued to pour in from nearby residents.

Findings from the Inspection

NEMA, in coordination with its Environment Protection Force (EPF), conducted an in-depth inspection of the project site. The investigation unveiled several significant environmental infractions, including:

Lack of Required Permits: The project was found to be operating without the necessary environmental and operational permits, making its presence within the city unauthorised.

Improper Waste Management: Waste handling on-site did not meet the required standards outlined in the National Environment (Waste Management) Regulations, 2020, leading to unsanitary conditions and environmental risks.

Excessive Noise Pollution: Noise from the cattle consistently exceeded the permitted levels for a mixed residential area, with sound levels recorded at 85 decibels.

This figure far surpassed the regulatory limit of 55 decibels, established under the National Environment (Noise Standards and Control) Regulations, 2003.

Air Quality Violations: The project produced a persistent, unpleasant odor attributed to ammonia and methane emissions from the cattle waste.

These emissions were in clear breach of the National Environment (Air Quality Standards) Regulations, 2024.

Following the inspection, NEMA mandated the immediate cessation of all project activities.

The project owner has been directed to transfer the remaining four cows to the Iganga District farm. Additionally, they are required to conduct thorough cleanup and pollution control efforts at the Kololo site to restore it to acceptable environmental standards.

This directive is grounded in Section 78 of the National Environment Act, Cap 181, which prohibits activities that may risk pollution without adequate mitigation.

The legal basis for these enforcement actions also finds support in Article 39 of Uganda's Constitution, which ensures all citizens have a right to a healthy and clean environment.

Under Section 122 of the National Environment Act, project developers are responsible for monitoring environmental impacts and implementing necessary measures to minimize harm to both human health and the environment.

Further reinforcing the closure order, the Local Governments (Kampala City Council) Ordinance, 2006, restricts animal farming within city limits without specific permits.

The ordinance underlines that urban areas, especially densely populated ones like Kololo, must adhere to strict guidelines to avoid environmental and public health issues.

A Message from NEMA

In a statement, NEMA emphasised its commitment to ensuring the well-being of all Ugandans through strict enforcement of environmental laws.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Maintaining a healthy, clean urban environment in Kampala is essential, particularly in rapidly growing areas. Non-compliant activities cannot be tolerated," the statement read.

This case underscores the importance of careful planning, regulatory adherence, and community consideration when implementing agricultural projects in urban spaces.

As cities like Kampala expand, balancing the push for innovative agricultural practices with the need for environmental stewardship and public health is crucial.

With this closure, NEMA has set a precedent for upholding environmental regulations to prevent future incidents and protect Kampala's urban landscape.

The agency's actions reflect a broader commitment to creating sustainable urban environments that harmonize development with Uganda's environmental laws and community welfare.