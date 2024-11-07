Uganda Sets Out Climate Action Plan for COP29

Our vision now is clear: a dual-energy approach that allows Uganda to harness renewable energy sources while ensuring a just, balanced transition that considers the well-being of our people.

As COP29 approaches, Uganda has unveiled its climate action goals, emphasising climate resilience, sustainable financing, and inclusive development.

In a media release, Uganda's State Minister for Environment, Beatrice Anywar, highlighted the country's commitment to addressing urgent climate issues affecting Uganda and the wider East African region.

Confronted with serious climate threats, such as extreme weather and changing agricultural patterns, Uganda is positioning itself as a proactive voice in the global climate dialogue.

At COP29, Uganda's primary aim will be to secure sustainable climate funding to support adaptation and resilience efforts. Recognising that climate change disproportionately impacts developing nations, the minister stressed the importance of equitable access to financial resources in Uganda's strategy.

The delegation plans to advocate for increased international support to fund renewable energy projects, enhance conservation, and empower communities to adopt climate-smart practices.

Uganda is also focused on building partnerships with government and non-government organisations to advance both local and regional climate solutions.

Expanding renewable energy infrastructure is a key priority, aimed at reducing fossil fuel dependence and bringing clean energy access to rural communities. Additionally, Uganda is prioritising the restoration of degraded ecosystems and the protection of biodiversity to support agriculture and livelihoods.

The minister reiterated that Uganda's stance at COP29 reflects its commitment to transparent, actionable climate policies and seeks not only funds but also technical expertise and knowledge sharing.

She called on global leaders to support inclusive climate policies that consider the unique needs of developing countries, enabling Uganda and others to achieve sustainable development in line with global climate goals.

Uganda's agenda for COP29 emphasises its resilience and leadership, with a goal of fostering a collaborative, impactful conference that leaves a positive legacy for both Uganda and the planet.