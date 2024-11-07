Botswana Was a Real Change Election and a Textbook Case for Politicians Across Africa

6 November 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jonathan Moakes

With this groundbreaking result that shocked many, Botswana has become the trailblazer of peaceful, democratic change in the SADC region, picking up the mantle from Zambia and Lesotho whose most recent elections also resulted in decisive change.

Listen to this article 9 min Listen to this article 9 min Until news began to break early last Thursday morning, Botswana's general election had largely passed under the radar. With the exception of the Batswana themselves, regional correspondents, diplomats and election nerds, it is doubtful many knew that a general election was taking place in the country to our north.

In this historic "year of elections" and with the US elections then fast approaching, any news of the Botswanan people going to the polls was largely drowned out.

Yet by last Friday morning, South Africa and the world knew an election had taken place in Botswana. A seismic, change election. From the New York Times to the BBC to Al Jazeera, Botswana trended. After 58 years of uninterrupted governance since the country became independent, the ruling party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) lost its majority, suffering a crushing defeat.

Botswana has a first-past-the-post electoral system. The country is divided into 61 constituencies. To win a majority in parliament and win the presidency, 31 constituencies is the magic mark for a majority.

The (then) leading opposition party, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) won 36 constituencies and 37% of the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

