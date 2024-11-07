Africa: Pandemic Treaty Talks Should Prioritise Substance Over Speed So That Equity Is Not Sacrificed

6 November 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lauren Paremoer

If the negotiators rush to conclude talks on the treaty with the existing proposals, the Global South will not be in a better position to respond when the next pandemic comes.

This week, negotiators are meeting in Geneva for the 12th round of negotiations (4 to 15 November) to conclude a Pandemic Agreement (PA). Though the 77th World Health Assembly provided time until May 2025 to conclude the negotiations, the Bureau of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB), which is coordinating the negotiation, is aiming to conclude the negotiation process "as soon as possible", as articulated in the opening comments of the co-chairs during the 12th INB meeting.

During the same session, World Health Organization (WHO) director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also "urged" negotiators "to complete the agreement before the end of this year" and indicated that he believes this is "possible".

In practice this would mean concluding the negotiations by December 2024 and adopting the PA at a special session of the World Health Assembly in the same month.

The Africa Group, including South Africa, are advocating for the conclusion of the negotiation in December 2024. In the group's opening statement at the start of this week's meeting it said it was "resolute in its ambition to finalise the agreement process by December 2024". However, it would be mistaken in doing so if the PA does not deliver...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.