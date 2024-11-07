Kenya: Eastleigh Murder - Police Investigating How Suspect Obtained Kenyan Citizenship

Nairobi — The Director of Criminal Investigation has launched investigations on how the prime suspect involved in the gruesome murders of three women abducted from Eastleigh, Hashim Dagane Muhumed, obtained Kenyan citizenship.

The suspect is alleged to have killed his wife and three children in Ethiopia before migrating to the country and further killing his girlfriend whose body parts were found in Langata.

Deputy Director of Criminal of Investigation John Onyango disclosed that during investigations they unraveled that the suspect had no grasp of Swahili language.

"We confirmed that this person had gone to Turkey for sometime before going to other countries. We arrested him in Kamkunji and again this person doesn't know Kiswahili. We tried to question him, we just had to call translators because of the difficulties," Onyango said.

The motive for the murders are still unclear with the police officers facing difficulties obtained information from the suspect following the language barriers issues with investigative agencies unsatisfied with response issued thus far.

"We suspect that he recently became a citizen maybe four or three years back. That's why we are still investigative to establish much more to unravel the details from the relevant agencies," the Deputy Director of Criminal Investigations said.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja urged for patience in the ongoing investigation on the brutal murders saying high level security teams are actively seeking to establish information on the suspect that will crack the murder case.

"This are active investigation and we are even going to establish much more how did he come here and how he obtained the ID. We will obtain information on how he got here and with time we will get the necessary information," Kanja said.

Hashim was detained for 21 days pending investigation on the four murders which he has been accused of with police linking him to the murder scenes.

Makadara Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi ordered that the suspect be held at Ruaraka Police Station until December 2, 2024, when police will produce him in court for further directions.

Hashim is accused of committing the heinous murder of a mother, her daughter, and her 12-year-old niece in Eastleigh, and murdering and mutilating Deka Adbinoor Gorone, who was reported missing at California Police Station on October 24, 2024 with her remains found in Langata Cemetry.

Breakthrough on Gorone investigations was managed when police found a Supermarket receipt in her pocket when they discovered her body in a black plastic bag.

Gorone was last seen in Nairobi's Lavington area, where she had traveled to meet Hashim. Before meeting with the suspect,she was captured shopping at a nearby supermarket where collected her receipt and placed it in her pocket which was used to unravel her last movements.

Gorone paid using M-Pesa which was used to track her last communication using digital forensics, who confirmed her identity and detailed her last call was with Hashim few hours before they met in a house in Lavington.

The police took Hashim's contact and traced his whereabouts to the apartment in Lavington. CCTV footage from the apartment shows him leaving the apartment with two bags, which police suspect contained Gorane's remains.

Searching the apartment the security agencies found Gorone's shoes and handbag. They also recovered a panga, a machete-like tool believed to have been used to mutilate her body before she was dumped at Langata cemetery.

