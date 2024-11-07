Namibia: Prince William Praises Namibia's Environmental Conservation Efforts At 2024 Earthshot Prize

7 November 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

William, Prince of Wales, has praised Namibia's efforts in environmental conservation.

Speaking at the 2024 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday night, the prince said Namibia has inspired the awards.

"It was in Namibia in 2018 that I realised the power of how innovative, positive solutions to environmental problems could drive transformative change for humans and nature," he said.

The Earthshot Prize, first awarded in 2021, supports sustainable, eco-friendly projects from around the world, with five winners each receiving £1 million (about N$22,5 million).

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.