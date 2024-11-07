Namibia: Prince William Praises Namibia's Environmental Conservation Efforts At 2024 Earthshot Prize

William, Prince of Wales, has praised Namibia's efforts in environmental conservation.

Speaking at the 2024 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday night, the prince said Namibia has inspired the awards.

"It was in Namibia in 2018 that I realised the power of how innovative, positive solutions to environmental problems could drive transformative change for humans and nature," he said.

The Earthshot Prize, first awarded in 2021, supports sustainable, eco-friendly projects from around the world, with five winners each receiving £1 million (about N$22,5 million).