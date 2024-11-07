African Women Football Clubs Will Receive USD 150 000 Each for Participating in the CAF Women's Champions League Morocco 2024

Each of the 8 African Women Football Clubs that are participating in the CAF Women's Champions League Morocco 2024 will receive at least USD 150 000 in prize money.

The CAF Women's Champions League is a new competition that was started under the new leadership of Dr Patrice Motsepe in 2021 and this year's prize money has increased by 52% to USD 2 350 000.

The Winner will receive USD 600 000.

CAF is committed to developing and growing Women's Football in Africa and the objective of President Motsepe is to invest in Youth Academies for boys and girls and to continue increasing the prize monies of all CAF Competitions to make them globally competitive and attractive.

The Prize Money for the CAF Women's Champions League Morocco 2024 is:

Winner : USD 600 000

Runner up : USD 400 000

3rd Place: USD 350 000

4th Place : USD 300 000

3rd of the Group: USD 200 000 each

4th of the Group: USD 150 000 each

