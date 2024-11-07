Africa: Possible Third Title On the Cards for Sundowns Ladies in Morocco

7 November 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are looking at extending their dominance on the continent, as the reigning champions not only aim at defending their title, but eye a third African crown in four years.

The South Africans go into the competition set to take place in Morocco between 09 - 23 November as strong title contenders who have had the most success in the competition.

CAFOnline takes a look at some of the club's attributes ahead of the start of the competition this weekend.

How they qualified:

As the defending champions, Sundowns earned automatic qualification to the finals in Morocco.

Key Player: Boitumelo Rabale

One of the best strikers on the continent so far, Boitumelo Rabale was voted Player of the Tournament at the last edition where she played a vital role in helping the team to reclaiming their title.

A great reader of the game and clinical in front of goal, Rabale is certainly one of the players to look out for in the already star-studded Sundowns squad.

Coach: Jerry Tshabalala

One of South Africa's longest serving members of women's football, Jerry Tshabalala has been at the helm of the all CAF Women's Champions League appareances for Sundowns,

Tshabalala's tactical acumen and ability to read the game has seen him build Sundowns Ladies into one of the most respected women's football clubs in Africa.

In a recent interview, he said: "My goal is to build a team that plays quality football while developing the individual talents of each player. We must always strive for excellence and be ready to meet the challenges that await us".

CAF Women's Champions League history:

2021: Winner

2022: Finalist

2023: Winner

