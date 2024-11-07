Africa: Two Days to CAF Women's Champions League - Trip Down Memory Lane When 30 000 Fans Witnessed As Far Make History

The CAF Women's Champions League officially gets underway this weekend with tournament hosts, AS FAR hoping to re-live their historic moment of lifting the CAF Women's Champions League in front of their highly vocal fans.

The north African nation plays host to the fourth edition of the tournament between 09 - 23 November where eight clubs representing the winners of CAF Zonal Unions alongside hosts and reigning champions, Mamelodi Sundowns will contest the title.

It was at Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium where AS FAR made club and Moroccan football history when they dethroned the then champions, Mamelodi Sundowns in front of the packed 30 000 arena on 12 November 2022.

The packed to capacity stadium marked the start of a new and exciting chapter for African women's football, with more and more fans starting to flock to the stadiums for the women's game in Africa.

With the crowd fully behind them, the hosts did not disappoint, handing the then champions a 4-0 drubbing thanks to a wonderful brace by Nadia Nasri, Zineb Redouani as well as Rajae Soudani.

The Moroccans unfortunately lost their title the following year, as Sundowns picked themselves up from the 2022 disappointment to go all the way at the finals held in Cote d'Ivoire last year.

With the competition returning to Moroccan soil, the stage is perfectly set for the hosts to put up a similar showing and wrestle their title back.