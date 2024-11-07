Zimbabwe: Ivory Medical Launches Cannaqure - a New Era for Medicinal Cannabis in Zimbabwe

In a groundbreaking move for healthcare in Zimbabwe, Ivory Medical officially launched its medicinal cannabis product line, CannaQure in Harare yesterday. This innovative line aims to provide patients with alternative solutions that complement traditional medicine, all while adhering to the highest safety and quality standards.

General Manager of Ivory Medical, Nash Kadzinga, said all CannaQure products are meticulously formulated to meet the strict regulations set by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe.

"These products, rich in cannabinoids, mainly Cannabidiol (CBD), have been developed to provide alternative solutions that complement traditional medicine, delivering enhanced wellness and symptom relief," he said.

Dr. Zorodzai Maroveke, president of the Cannabis Industry Association of Zimbabwe highlighted the broader implications of this launch.

"Today, we stand at the forefront of an evolving field that promises new treatments and opens doors for economic growth, scientific research, and potential job creation within our communities," Maroveke said.

She added "I commend Ivory Medical for its dedication, vision, and pioneering spirit. Their efforts reflect our country's commitment to innovation and progress."

CannaQure offers a range of cannabis-based therapeutic products designed to support individuals coping with chronic pain, stress, sleep challenges, and more.

The product line includes high-quality CBD oils extracted from locally grown cannabis plants, utilizing clean Supercritical Carbon Dioxide extraction methods to ensure purity and potency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a bid to accommodate diverse patient needs, CannaQure products are available in two primary forms: Isolate Form, which contains no THC, and Full Spectrum Form, which includes minor cannabinoids and terpenes for those seeking the "entourage effect."

"Our focus on education, transparency, and quality is at the core of our mission. We believe that with CannaQure, we can lead a new era of healthcare in Zimbabwe, where patients have a choice and nature's remedies enhance their wellness." Kadzinga said

The administration method of CannaQure oils is designed for optimal patient compliance. Administered sublingually, these oils allow for rapid absorption and enhanced bioavailability, bypassing liver metabolism. This convenience is a significant advantage for patients managing their health.

Kazinga said Ivory Medical is also committed to advancing research in medical cannabis.

"We aim to provide the Zimbabwean community with evidence-based knowledge on the potential benefits of cannabinoid therapies," he said

The company spoke about the importance of consulting healthcare providers familiar with cannabis to ensure safe and effective treatment options.

Dr. Maroveke, a key member of the medical team, reiterated the importance of quality and responsibility.

"Ivory Medical has committed to upholding the highest quality, safety, and responsibility standards. Every product within CannaQure is a testament to rigorous research, precision, and a deep understanding of patients' needs," she said