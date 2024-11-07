Ethiopia: Safaricom to Open Regional Office in Jigjiga

Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia is readying to open a regional office in Jigjiga, seat of the Somali regional administration.

The company announced its plans during a ceremony marking the launch of network coverage in Gode, Kebridehar, Kebribeya, Degehabur, Wajale, Awbare, and other towns on November 4, 2024.

"In addition to providing reliable connectivity, we have prioritized Digital Financial Services through M-PESA, which has seen a commendable adoption across the Somali Region, marking one of the highest usage rates in Ethiopia," reads a statement from Safaricom.

"Our presence in areas like Gode shows our commitment to connect people to people, people to knowledge, and people to opportunities. With our fast 4G network now available, residents and visitors to these towns can enjoy high-speed data, bringing us closer to our vision of a connected Ethiopia," said Wim Vanhelleputte, CEO of Safaricom Ethiopia, during the ceremony.

The company has also taken on a philanthropic role in the Somali region, donating 5.5 million birr's worth of education materials, including laptops and wifi routers, to schools and students across several towns.

Safaricom also rebuilt the Jigjiga marketplace, which was devastated by fire in July 2023, reads the statement.

Local authorities have praised the firm's efforts to strengthen digital infrastructure in the region.

"Expansion of infrastructure, especially digital technology, is vital to the development of our community. Safaricom Ethiopia's network expansion and support in the education sector contribute significantly to our development goals," said Abdulahi Ali Haji, mayor of Gode Town.