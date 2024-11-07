Kenya: Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre At Kenyatta University Wins Tourism Resilience Award in London

London, UK — The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre - Eastern Africa (GTRCMC-EA), based at Kenyatta University, has been honoured with the prestigious Tourism Resilience Award during the Global Resilience Council Hall of Fame Awards at Plaisterers' Hall in London.

The award was received by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano who also serves as the Chairperson of the GTRCMC-EA Board of Governors.

Joining her were the Ambassador of Kenya to the United Kingdom, Vice Chancellor of Kenyatta University Prof. Waceke Wanjohi, who also serves as the Board's Secretary, and Dr. Esther Munyiri, Director of GTRCMC-EA, along with other senior officials from the Centre and Kenya.

The recognition celebrates the Centre's outstanding efforts in promoting tourism resilience and crisis management, particularly its commitment to supporting Eastern Africa's tourism sector in overcoming challenges and fostering sustainable development.

The Centre, established in 2019, has played a transformative role in equipping the region's tourism industry with the necessary tools and strategies for resilience. Among its significant initiatives are the launch of the Paid Internships Abroad Programme, the development of a digital tourism inventory, and its pivotal role in supporting crisis management during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GTRCMC-EA also led the creation of the Harmonized Sustainability Standards for East Africa, establishing a benchmark for sustainable practices across the region's tourism sector.

This award, presented at the Global Resilience Council's prestigious event, underscores GTRCMC-EA's leadership in crisis management and resilience, positioning the Centre as a model for sustainable tourism development not just in Africa, but globally.

The ceremony recognized the Centre's immense contributions alongside other key industry leaders, further solidifying its role in shaping the future of tourism in Eastern Africa and beyond.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts