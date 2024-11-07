South Africa: SA's G20 Education Working Group Presidency to Focus On Skilling Young People

South Africa's G20 Education Working Group Presidency will focus on equipping young people with skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said this includes training in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.

The Minister gave details of her recent visit to Fortaleza, Brazil, where she accepted the handover of the 2025 Presidency of the G20 Education Working Group on behalf of South Africa.

"This is a historic moment for our nation, and it places South Africa at the center of the global education agenda for the coming year. The G20 Education Working Group is a powerful platform for collaboration, bringing together some of the world's leading economies to address the most pressing issues in education today.

"Under our presidency, we will focus on 'Educational Professionals for Solidarity, Equality and Sustainable Development," she said at media briefing on Wednesday.

This she added, reflects the country's commitment to advancing education in a way that supports economic growth, social equity, and a future-ready workforce.

These priorities include quality foundational learning, mutual recognition of qualifications across borders, and the development of educational professionals equipped to meet the needs of a rapidly changing world.

"Each of these areas is critical not only for South Africa but for developing nations around the world, as we all prepare our learners for the challenges and opportunities of an AI-powered future.

"Our presidency will emphasise the importance of preparing our young people with the skills needed for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including artificial intelligence, large language models, robotics, and other emerging technologies," Gwarube said.

In an era defined by rapid technological change, Gwarube said it is essential that education systems adapt and evolve to equip learners with relevant, future-ready skills.

Through the G20 platform, she said the sector aims to foster greater international cooperation, allowing them to share best practices, resources, and innovations that support this goal.

"One of the key goals of our presidency will be to advocate for an inclusive and equitable approach to education that reflects the diverse needs of all learners. We will prioritise the voices and perspectives of developing nations, ensuring that the G20 Education Agenda aligns with the aspirations of learners worldwide.

"By addressing the challenges faced by resource-constrained regions, we can create an educational framework that leaves no learner behind. We believe that every young person deserves the chance to succeed in a world that increasingly relies on digital and technological proficiency," the Minister explained adding that this leadership role is both a responsibility and a tremendous opportunity for South Africa.

"As a country, we are committed to advancing education that is not only accessible but transformative education that empowers individuals, supports communities, and drives sustainable development.

"By taking on this role, we are not only supporting South African learners but contributing to a global movement that prioritizes the growth, safety, and wellbeing of all children," she said.

As the country steps into the presidency of the G20 Education Working Group, the Minister said: "We are reminded of the immense potential for education to change lives, drive innovation, and build a resilient, future-ready nation.

"I look forward to engaging with our global partners and advancing an agenda that will equip our learners and learners around the world for the demands of tomorrow," she said.

South Africa will hold the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2024 to 30 November 2025.

The G20 brings together the countries with the largest economies in the world. The Member States meet annually to discuss economic, political and social initiatives.