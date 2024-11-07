Zimbabwe: Harare Council Suspends Eight Municipal Police Officers Over Corruption Allegations

The City of Harare has suspended eight municipal police officers and two officials from the Water Department following allegations of misconduct and corruption.

The suspensions were confirmed by Corporate Communications Manager Stanley Gama, who emphasized the city's commitment to combating corruption within its ranks.

In a statement by the City of Harare, the suspensions stem from several incidents reported between October 21 and 26, where the officials allegedly abused their powers and extorted money from residents including a content creator Plot Mhako who exposed 2 Municipal officers on social media after they allegedly demanded a US$20 bribe from him.

"On 26 October 2024 and in Julius Nyerere Street Parking Supervisors Mapfumo and Muringisi arrested a motorist for parking over the lines. They allegedly demanded a bribe of USD 20 from the motorist in exchange for letting him go. When they were handed the demanded money, they disembarked from the car they had earlier boarded with the intention of taking it to Central Stores for impounding.

"The two parking supervisors acted in a manner inconsistent with their duties in that they demanded a bribe in exchange for letting a car they had impounded be driven away. The actions of the two caused irreparable damage to the institution as their actions were captured by the complainant who later shared the incident on social media", said Gama.

In two separate incidents on the same day, four patrolmen were apprehended at Superbrite Soap Manufacturing Company in Workington after they were found in possession of 48 bars of soap that they allegedly extorted from the company while masquerading as licensing officers.

"On 21 October 2024 at Reliance Mall, Harare CBD Patrol women Takudzwa Majachani and Sipiwe Matavire who are under the Environmental Patrolwomen Unit masqueraded as police officers who are mandated to carry out shop licensing duties when in fact they were not mandated to carry out such duties. In furthering their purported duty they demanded shop licenses from a shop owner at the Mall. Their actions were inconsistent with their duties.

"At Superbrite Soap Manufacturing Company, Workington, Harare Patrolmen Taurai Guregure, Hebert Mukumba, Tonderai Nyikadzino and Douglas Nyemba masqueraded as police officers mandated to carry out shop licensing duties when in fact they were not mandated to carry such duties.

"They were intercepted by a team of investigators and found in possession of 4x12 bars of soap they had already allegedly extorted from Superbrite Soap Manufacturing Company. Their actions were inconsistent with their duties", reads the statement.

However, in the last incident, two officials from the Water Department were arrested by the public.

"On 24 October 2024, at number 80 Lorraine Drive, Mabelreign, Council employees Ignatius Pesvani and Newman Mhereyenyoka who are under the Harare Water Department masqueraded as police officers who were on licensing duties and demanded shop licenses from Kartoque company furtherance of their purported licensing duty. They were arrested by members of the public and handed over to ZRP Mabelreign Police Station. Their actions were inconsistent with their duties", reads the statement.