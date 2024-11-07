Zimbabwe: Bulawayo to Name Street After Late Public Historian Pathisa Nyathi

BULAWAYO Mayor, David Coltart, has announced that the city will name one of its streets in honour of the late historian and educationist Pathisa Nyathi.

Nyathi died in Bulawayo last weekend aged 73 after battling an undisclosed illness. He was laid to rest at Lady Stanley cemetery.

Despite his significant contribution to the documentation of history and authorship of several books, Nyathi was not granted a national hero status with President Emmerson Mnangagwa only providing a State assisted funeral.

Speaking at Nyathi's funeral at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre Coltart paid a glowing tribute to the historian saying he played a role in the preservation of the Ndebele culture.

"Whilst he was the personification of history, culture, tradition of example food systems, Even an actor and many other things. Fortunately he used his time on earth wisely. He knew what his role was. and he has left this rich tapestry, this rich legacy through the Amagugu Heritage Centre his over sixty books, his columns in various newspapers and through that he has created a platform for the future.

"A foundation, we will all have the benefit to go back to those writings to see his legacy and to teach future generations about the rich history of our nation but particularly the Ndebele people," said Coltart.

Nyathi's literary contributions, most of which were written in Ndebele, left a lasting impact.

The historian and culturalist was also the brains behind the establishment of the Amagugu Heritage Centre.

"Through that his legacy will transcend and will enrich generations to come . In the last few days since we heard of the tragic passing, I think many of us have reflected on Pathisa Nyathi, including myself.

"I noticed that we all have reflected on how he was there for each of us including myself. He made time to be there. He shared his thoughts, his experiences, his expertise to anyone who was prepared to engage with him," added Coltart.