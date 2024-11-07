Addis Abeba — In a deadly escalation of violence, a drone strike accompanied by intense clashes on 05 November, 2024, in the West Gojjam Zone of the Amhara region left several dead, including militants, according to local residents.

Speaking to Addis Standard on the condition of anonymity, these residents reported that the attack took place in the town of Durbete, located within the Achefer district of West Gojjam Zone.

One resident of Durbete town told Addis Standard that intense fighting and drone strikes occurred in the town two days prior.

"There was heavy fighting that day while airstrikes targeted areas in the town where Fano fighters were undergoing training," he stated, adding, "Sixteen Fano fighters were killed during their training."

The resident further noted that the airstrikes took place in multiple areas throughout the town, mentioning that in his own neighborhood alone, "more than three innocent civilians were killed in their homes by an air-dropped bomb."

Another resident confirmed that a drone attack struck the town of Durbete two days ago.

"The conflict was intense. In the morning, I heard an explosion from a house not far from mine. There were screams; it was terrifying," the resident recounted. "So far, more than 30 people have been killed in the attack."

The source added that clashes continue to escalate in his area, expressing deep concern for his safety and that of his family.

"We live in constant fear, bracing ourselves for whatever may happen," he emphasized. "No one knows what each day will bring, and the frequent clashes have left the community in a state of high anxiety."

For the past 14 months, the Amhara region has been afflicted by militarized conflict between government forces and non-state Fano militias.

This conflict intensified in October 2024 following a joint announcement by the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Amhara regional government, stating that they would continue "law enforcement operations" until "peace is fully restored."

Following the announcement, renewed clashes between government forces and Fano militias have disrupted both rural and urban areas across the East and West Gojjam zones.

Last month, Addis Standard reported that the West Gojjam zone has been experiencing severe armed conflict, marked by the use of heavy weaponry.

Local residents and sources have indicated that confrontations between government security forces and Fano militants have erupted in the town of Finote Selam, the administrative center of West Gojjam Zone, as well as in other areas, including Bure and Jiga districts.