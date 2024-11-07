Kenya: Caucus Calls for Resumption of Overseas Treatment Funding Under SHIF

Nairobi — The Caucus of Patient-Led Organizations of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) has urged the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) to restore overseas treatment funding for patients needing specialized care unavailable in Kenya.

In a press briefing, Caucus Chair Evans Majau emphasized that many NCD patients remain unable to access international treatments due to the suspension of overseas packages under the new health funding model.

He called on the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the Ministry of Health to settle outstanding bills with international hospitals, which have left patients stranded abroad.

"We urge the ministry to restore the overseas treatment package for NCD patients. Many received essential treatments in India, Israel, and the UK, but now they're left in limbo," Majau said.

"The ministry should address both domestic and international healthcare bills, crucial for citizens' well-being."

The caucus also reported that unpaid NHIF debts and unclear SHA benefits have led some Kenyan healthcare providers to limit services due to concerns over delayed payments.

A survey conducted by the Caucus across Nairobi, Kiambu, Meru, and Bomet counties in late October revealed several challenges with the SHA and SHIF rollout, including access delays, limited private facility coverage, and inadequate specialized care. These gaps have intensified the financial strain on patients and hindered timely medical care.

The organization is calling for urgent improvements to SHA and SHIF systems to ensure equitable access for all Kenyans, especially those with NCDs, a move it says is essential to building public trust and advancing Universal Health Coverage.