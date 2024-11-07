Kenya: Kindiki Proud of Success in Combating Terrorism, Banditry As Interior CS

7 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, formerly Interior Cabinet Secretary, on Thursday, reflected on his tenure's achievements in the fight against terrorism and banditry, particularly in the troubled regions of Lamu and North Eastern Kenya.

Kindiki disclosed the milestones achieved in his two years as Interior CS, emphasizing the collaborative spirit and efforts of Kenya's security forces.

Reflecting on his journey, Kindiki stated, "Since October 2022, it has been my profound privilege to lead the efforts to secure our nation. From combating terror in North Eastern Kenya to dismantling bandit strongholds in the Northern Rift Valley, our mission was clear: to ensure a safer Kenya for all."

He acknowledged the scale of insecurity at the time he took office, with terror attacks and banditry wreaking havoc across vast regions, communities disrupted, and infrastructure strained.

Over his tenure, Kindiki stated he led multi-agency security operations that saw regions previously plagued by insecurity gradually stabilize.

He praised the dedicated police units, noting, "The sacrificial fighting power of elite police formations along frontier areas has resulted in two years of great victory over dangerous terrorists who would have otherwise hurt Kenya and its people."

The former Interior CS also underscored the sacrifices made by security officers.

"To our gallant security officers who paid the ultimate price with their limb or life to keep Kenya safe, I salute you," he said, expressing his deep respect for those who had lost their lives in service.

Addressing the banditry menace, Kindiki recalled the February 2023 police-led operation that disrupted bandit strongholds across Baringo, Laikipia, Samburu, and Turkana, among others.

"The infrastructure that had sustained banditry for over four decades has been suppressed and dismantled," he declared, citing the reopening of schools and public amenities in previously unsafe areas.

Additionally, Kindiki stated the progress made in modernizing security through the Police Equipment Modernisation Programme (PEMP), which equipped security forces with advanced tools to counter organized crime.

