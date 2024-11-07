Rwanda: Experts Call for Broader Sexual Reproductive Health Education to Prevent GBV

While progress has been made in enhancing sexual reproductive health among youth in Rwanda, challenges such as gender-based violence (GBV), teenage pregnancies, HIV infections, remain.

This is often blamed on limited access to accurate information and services related to exual reproductive health.

According to UNESCO addressing these issues through comprehensive education and community engagement is important.

ALSO READ: The pervasive reality of gender- based violence in Rwanda, globally

Between 2021 and 2024, Rwanda recorded more than 26,000 GBV cases.

Gender-based violence can take many forms such as intimate partner violence, sexual violence, child marriage, female genital mutilation and so-called 'honour crimes.'

Christopher Sengoga, Director of THE Center for Health and Rights at HDI-Rwanda, emphasised the importance of teaching young girls about reproductive health, especially through comprehensive sexuality education, from an early age.

ALSO READ: Where and how to seek help in case of gender-based violence

"Many children are unaware of the different forms of gender-based violence. If we educate them at a young age, they can recognise it, gain knowledge sooner, and protect themselves from GBV," Sengoga said.

He emphasised expanding comprehensive sexuality education, advocating for a more integrated approach that goes beyond biology.

"Children are often taught sexuality education, but we need to broaden it to include rights, body changes [during puberty], and how to navigate these changes.

"If we discuss the risks of unprotected sex and early sexual activity, they will understand the challenges that can arise from intercourse, even if they don't get pregnant. Teenagers under 15 who engage in sexual activities often encounter different problems," he added.

ALSO READ: How Gender-Based Violence affects mental health of the victim

According to Sengoga, the most prevalent form of GBV is sexual violence, with figures showing its impact on young people.

"When we see statistics like 24,000 teenage pregnancies reported [each year over the past seven years], it indicates that sexual violence is more common than physical assault. It's why sexual GBV is a focal issue, though GBV also includes other forms like physical, psychological, and economic abuse," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also stressed the importance of focusing on educating young girls because they face more risks related to gender-based violence than boys.

"There's greater emphasis on educating girls because they are more affected than boys. Boys don't face the same physical consequences, such as pregnancy, which is a key reason for this targeted approach."

Sengoga called on families, communities, and organisations to play a role in this education.

For Merveille Bucyensenge Niyonizeye is the Country Representative of the non-profit EmpowerHer, reaching out to girls where they are, such as in schools could be another important factor in raising awareness about GBV.

"This year, we have reached over 300 schools, and by next year, we aim to expand to 600 schools," she said of her organisation's work in Rwanda.

"Our focus is to educate young girls on reproductive health, covering topics like early pregnancy and other challenges. Starting this education in schools is important because it's where the foundation is built," she added.

Niyonizeye emphasised the importance of creating open lines of communication between young girls and their parents.

"It's essential that young girls feel comfortable asking questions at home. While our primary focus is on girls, boys also need to understand these issues because they, too, are impacted," she said.

Girls, however, often face more obstacles, so this knowledge is critical. When young girls understand their bodies and their rights, they're better equipped to manage challenges like GBV. With this confidence, they are less likely to be manipulated or subjected to violence," she added.