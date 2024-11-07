Sudan: Attending By French Media, Sudan's Ambassador to Paris Holds Press Conference On the Situation in the Country

Paris — Sudan's ambassador to Paris and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Dr. Khalid Mohamed Farah, held a press conference on Wednesday at the mission's premises, in the presence of a number of print, visual and audio media outlets in France.

The ambassador addressed the current situation in the country from the security, political and humanitarian aspects in general, focusing on the violations of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Militia against civilians, villages and public institutions, including the atrocities it committed against citizens in Darfur and Sennar states and in particular those it committed recently in Eastern Al-Gezira State.

The ambassador stressed that what has been happening in Sudan since April 15, 2023 is not a struggle between two generals for power, nor is it a civil war as analysts in various media outlets portray it, but rather a failed coup attempt against the constitutional situation and the legitimate authority that was and still is at the head of the country. He pointed out that the outlaw RFS militia receives support from a number of foreign countries to impose its own agendas and projects, in addition to sponsoring the goals and interests of its allies inside and outside Sudan, but the armed forces thwarted this plot, backed by the will of the Sudanese people, whose members fought to defend the country and its capabilities.

On the other hand, the ambassador said that a number of countries neighboring Sudan and countries from its regional surroundings have continued to provide direct support to the insurgent RSF militia, represented in arming, financing, facilitating the passage and transfer of weapons across their borders, as well as sending fighters of different nationalities as mercenaries to fight alongside the militia against the Sudanese Armed Forces, as proven by international press reports, and even the reports of the United Nations itself. However, despite all this, the international community has remained silent regarding what is happening in Sudan by this savage militia and its regional and international sponsors.

Regarding the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) support for the rebellion, Ambassador Farah explained that Sudan has filed an official complaint against the UAE with the UN Security Council, pointing out the vandalization, devastation, killing and expatriation of civilians in the country caused by this war.

The Sudan's ambassador to France refuted the UAE government's allegations that the residence of its ambassador in Khartoum was bombed by the Sudanese Air Force.

Concerning the current security situation in Sudan, the ambassador stated that the armed forces have made remarkable progress recently by regaining a number of strategic sites on various combat axes, especially in the capital and the strategic Jebel Moya area in central Sudan.

With respect to the situation in Al-Gezira State, Ambassador Farah said that the rebel RSF militia had committed genocide against innocent, defenseless citizens in a number of areas and villages, including Tamboul, Al-Sereiha, Azrag and others, in the east of Gezira state, describing these acts as a war crime and a crime against humanity, pointing out the displacement and forced expatriation of citizens caused by the attacks on these areas, calling on the international community to immediately name and classify the rebel Rapid Support Forces Militia as a terrorist group.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador sent a message to journalists to convey the facts about the situation in Sudan with integrity and credibility, and to contribute through the international media to classify the outlaw RSF militia as a terrorist organization.

As of the efforts and initiatives for a solution at the regional and international levels, the Ambassador said that the Sudanese government welcomed all initiatives, the first of which was the Jeddah Agreement, which the rebel RSF militia did not abide by.

Speaking about the humanitarian situation in the country, the Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to the organizations working in the humanitarian field and the international institutions that extended a helping hand to Sudan at this critical time in its history.

Ambassador Farah said that the Sudanese government has officially agreed to open a number of border crossings with neighboring countries to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid to areas affected by the war, including the Adre crossing, which he pointed out that the outlaw RSF militia and its regional sponsors have recently exploited to bring in dozens of trucks loaded with weapons, along with thousands of mercenaries to fight within its ranks.

Concluding the conference, the ambassador called on the international community to assume its responsibilities towards the regional and international sponsors of the rebel RSF militia to halt supporting it, stressing that the Sudanese government welcomes peaceful solutions to end this war, provided that the sovereignty of the Sudanese state and the dignity of its people are respected.