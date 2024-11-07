Zimbabwe: Police Officers Caught On Video Taking Bribes Remanded in Custody

7 November 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Two Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers who were nabbed collecting bribes from commuter omnibus drivers over the weekend have appeared in court.

James Chifamba (46) and Trymore Mukunza (36) appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa charged with criminal abuse of office.

They were remanded in custody to Monday after their lawyers indicated that they wanted to file a written bail application.

According to the State outline "on November 2 2024, after Mabvuku traffic lights along Mutare Road towards Harare, the accused persons were deployed on duty to conduct traffic enforcement duties.

"The two had specific duties to stop motor vehicles and check for any violations.

"Contrary to this assigned duty the accused persons would not check for violations but proceed to wait for the drivers of the vehicle to approach them, have a brief conversation and receive various items.

"This they did to show favour to the motorists in question and in so doing act contrary to their duties."

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

