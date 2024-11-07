Cairo — Minster of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ali Yousuf Al-Sharif met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel-Aati on Wednesday evening at the headquarters of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo.

The meeting touched on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them to include all levels of cooperation, mutual support and coordination at the highest levels regarding the key issues of concern to both countries. The meeting also discussed a number of regional and international issues of joint interest.

The Egyptian Minister affirmed Egypt's firm position on supporting and backing Sudan and preserving its institutions as they are the sole guarantor of the country's unity. He stressed that Egypt will spare no effort in supporting Sudan and making its voice heard in any forum in which it participates.

Dr. Al-Sharif praised the strong and supportive Egyptian position towards Sudan, pointing out that Sudan is a vital area for Egyptian national security and therefore it is necessary to work together to prepare a roadmap to boost and strengthen relations and get Sudan out of the crisis it is going through.

Foreign Minister expressed gratefulness to the Arab Republic of Egypt for hosting a large number of Sudanese who were exiled due to the unjust war waged by the oulaw Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. He raised a number of issues of concern to the Sudanese in Egypt; including the issue of the difficulty of obtaining an entry visa to Egypt and residence, the complications facing Sudanese schools and students studying in Egyptian universities and the impediments facing the work of Sudanese doctors in Egypt. Some proposals were presented and some solutions were agreed upon, which the Egyptian Foreign Minister promised to follow up on under his personal supervision with the relevant authorities in Egypt.