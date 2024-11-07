Kenya: Mutunga Declines Invitation to 2027 State House Race, Roots for a Millenial President

Nairobi — Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has denied interest in the country's presidency saying he doesn't have the energy for the office.

Mutunga, who served as the inaugural Chief Justice under the 2010 Constitution as the Supreme Court's founding President, said he strongly believes that the next president should come from Generation Z or the Millennials.

He spoke on Wednesday while giving a key note address at the conclusion of celebrations marking the Supreme Court's 12th anniversary.

"I have already been President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and of the court (Supreme Court), but I can't go there (national presidency). I don't have the energy, and I believe very seriously that the next president should come from Generation Z or the Millennial generation, not my generation," said Mutunga.

He commented on the matter after former LSK President Nelson Havi took to his X account, urging Mutunga or his sucessor Chief Justice David Maraga to forgo their retirements and run for the highest office in the country.

"CJ Dr. Willy Mutunga SC or CJ David Maraga must sacrifice their retirement and offer themselves for election as president of the Republic of Kenya. We need a wise elder to return this social contract to factory settings," Havi's post read.

Mutunga, himself a vocal critic of government, further noted that retired public servants called to public office should serve only in advisory capacities rather than assuming formal roles.

He explained that his generation is more likely to perpetuate tribalism.

"I think the next alternative leadership must come from Generation Z or the Millennial generation, not our generation, which is likely to take the usual route of tribalism and so forth," Mutunga said.

The retired Chief Justice also challenged the public to critique the judiciary appropriately, stating that the people are the best critics of government institutions.

He further noted that it is the judiciary that stands between the people and dictatorship.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, who also attended the ceremony, urged judges to remain faithful to their oaths to defend the constitution through the timely delivery of justice.

"I would like to urge us, as members of the judiciary who are present today, to remain faithful and continue defending the constitution through the timely delivery of justice," Mwilu said.

The Supreme Court of Kenya's 12th-anniversary closing ceremony was organized as an opportunity for introspection and reflection on the court's jurisprudence.

Various justice sector players graced the occasion during which Chief Justice Martha Koome launched the Supreme Court commemorative book and operational plan.

