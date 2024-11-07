Kenya: Athletes Urged Not to Fall Prey to Misinformation About Athletics Kenya

Nairobi — Athletics Kenya (AK) director of youth development Barnaba Korir has bemoaned the increasing mistrust certain athletes have towards the federation.

Korir says this mistrust has hampered the good working relationship between the two entities.

"How are we supposed to work together when there is mistrust between the athletes and the federation? We exist to serve you...without you (athletes), there is nothing we are doing in that office. We need to sort out our trust issues rather than demonising the federation on social media," Korir said.

The chair further lamented the unfair criticism of AK by figures who do not understand the activities of the federation.

"You can find assistance in AK but some of you, your minds have been poisoned to think there are cartels in the federation," he said.

Korir was speaking during an engagement forum with athletes living and training in Ngong.

The forum is part of a week-long countrywide deliberations with athletes on their experiences with and suggestions to curb gender based violence (GBV) in the sport and financial exploitation.

Korir noted that GBV in Kenyan athletics is becoming an issue of concern worldwide.

"We have been in New York and had discussions with various people who have expressed concerns over the increasing cases of GBV. The world is looking at Kenya to see how we are going to resolve this issue," he said.

He expressed hope that the campaign against GBV will extend to other sectors of the society.

"Athletics is the body that Kenyans and the whole world listen to. We hope that this campaign will have ripple effects in other parts of the society because GBV affects the society as a whole," Korir said.

The engagement forum, spearheaded by AK, National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) -- supported by the Italian Government, and Equity Bank, moves to Kapsabet on Thursday.