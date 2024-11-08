Sudan's De Facto Government Appointees Met With Criticism

Port Sudan — Following Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan's reshuffle of Sudan's de facto government, which saw the replacement of four key ministers, the move has already faced criticism from various quarters. While analysts see it as an attempt to solidify his power amid Sudan's ongoing conflict, the reshuffle also includes two eastern Sudanese appointees, responding to longstanding calls for regional representation. However, critics argue that the changes fail to address the country's deeper political and security challenges.

El Burhan's appointments include Ambassador Ali Yousef as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Omar Banefeer as Minister of Trade and Supply, journalist Khaled Aleiser as Minister of Culture and Information, and Omar Bakheet, a Salafist, as Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments.

Sharif Mohammed Othman, leader of the Civil Democratic Forces alliance (Tagadom) and political secretary of the Sudanese Congress Party, criticised the reshuffle. "This reshuffle isn't about ending the war. It's about pacifying El Burhan's allies, especially those eyeing control over Port Sudan," Othman told Radio Dabanga.

He warned that the moves might encourage further territorial division, especially given the new ministerial roles assigned to eastern Sudanese figures.

"The timing couldn't be worse," he added, referring to recent violence affecting civilians in eastern El Gezira by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Political analyst Hatem Elias suggested the reshuffle reflects tactics dating back to Sudan's early "rescue" governments. "Figures like Aleiser, with close military ties and prior roles in state media, represent a façade of competence that ultimately serves coup leaders," Elias said, noting that such appointments are often about optics rather than reform.

Khaled Aleiser, the new Minister of Culture and Information, was a director at Nilein TV during Omar Al Bashir's regime and has been a vocal SAF supporter on satellite channels since the war began.

Similarly, Omar Banefeer's appointment as Trade Minister may ease tensions among eastern communities due to his background in regional governance during Al Bashir's rule.

Abdallah Obshar, rapporteur of the eastern Sudanese High Council of Beja Nazirs and Independent Chieftains, cautiously welcomed the appointments of Banefeer and Bakheet, saying they are "a step towards responding to eastern Sudan's demands."

However, he stressed that much more remains, including a dedicated negotiation platform for eastern issues and a fair distribution of resources.

Civil activist Hamrour Hussein in Kassala downplayed the impact, describing it as "a moral victory that doesn't change the reality in eastern Sudan." He argued that eastern Sudan's issues go beyond representation and require substantial economic and social development.

Ambassador Ali Yousef's appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs is seen as a nod to Sudan's diplomatic relationships with Egypt and China, countries with which he shares longstanding ties.

However, Yousef, over 75, faces health issues and the challenge of navigating Port Sudan's shifting power dynamics and dealing with fractured Sudanese diplomatic circles amid the war.

Sudan's foreign affairs have been in flux, with Yousef being the third foreign minister appointed in 10 months, following Ambassador Ali El Sadig and Ambassador Hussein Awad, both of whom struggled to resolve key international issues, including the African Union's suspension of Sudan.

The reshuffle, while addressing some demands, reflects a cautious consolidation of power by El Burhan, which many see as geared more toward stabilising his control than achieving peace.