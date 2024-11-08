Africa: Record Heat Persists As WMO Calls for Urgent Services and Investment Boost

The world is experiencing unprecedented warming with 2024 poised to become the hottest year on record, surpassing the previous record in 2023, according to new data released by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) ahead of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"Humanity's torching the planet and paying the price," warned UN Secretary-General António Guterres responding to WMO's latest global temperature analysis covering January to September 2024.

Youth-led momentum for change

In a powerful video message to 19th Climate Change Conference of Youth, Mr. Guterres emphasized their critical role in driving climate action. "As young people, never underestimate your power. In your communities, on social media, in schools, and on the streets - you're not only calling for change, but you're also making change happen".

The Secretary-General's support for youth advocacy aligns with mounting evidence of climate crisis impacts, as heat-related hazards have become the leading cause of weather-related deaths globally.

Escalating climate crisis

WMO's analysis, based on six international datasets, reveals a concerning trajectory of rising temperatures. While the report highlights some success stories from countries like the Seychelles, Mauritius, Laos and Ireland in developing effective climate services, evidence reveals that the climate crisis is escalating globally.

October 2024 marked the second warmest October on record following October last year, according to the ERA5 dataset from Copernicus Climate Change Service.

This alarming trend coincides with increasing-related disasters. Between 2020 and mid-2024, heat-related hazards emerged as the deadliest weather threat, accounting for 57 percent of reported weather, climate, and water-related deaths globally.

Services and investment

"In the face of unprecedented environmental challenges, the development, delivery and use of climate information to enable climate action has never been more crucial," emphasized WMO Secretary General Celeste Saulo.

The State of Climate Services report highlights both progress and persistent challenges in delivering critical climate information. While one-third of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) now provide essential climate services, significant funding gaps remain.

Of the $63 billion allocated to climate adaptation, only about $4 to $5billion explicitly supports climate services and early warning activities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Africa Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We need to make necessary investments for a sustainable future, The cost of no action is several times higher than the cost of action," Ms. Saulo stressed, highlighting the critical need to support NMHSs in developing early warning systems and delivering climate services.

Ambitious targets for COP29

Leaders arriving in Baku for COP29 face pressures to deliver on multiple fronts. "Leaders must arrive in Baku with ambitions that match the urgency and scale of the challenge," Mr. Guterres stressed calling for new national climate action plans aligned with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees.

"Together, let's push leaders to deliver," concluded Guterres, "Let's keep fighting together for the future you deserve - and the planet humanity needs".