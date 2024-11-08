Kenya: Will Trump Scrap Biden's Kenya Trade Deal and Revive 2020 Talks?

Former US President Donald Trump's return to the White House has cast uncertainty over trade talks between Kenya and the United States, which were revived under President Joe Biden.

The Biden administration had launched a strategic trade and investment partnership with Kenya in 2021, replacing the formal negotiations initiated by Trump in 2020.

Officials in Washington and Nairobi had been racing to finalise the agreement before the US presidential election, with initial plans indicating a possible conclusion next month.

The discussions covered 10 key areas, including agriculture, digital trade, climate action, and trade facilitation.

It remains unclear whether Trump will revert to his initial trade agenda or continue with the framework set by the Biden administration or cancel it all together.

Trump and Kenya's then-President Uhuru Kenyatta first announced plans for formal trade negotiations in February 2020, aiming for a deal within two years. Talks stalled after the November 2020 US presidential election.

A shift in US leadership often brings policy uncertainty, as incoming administrations typically reassess or reverse their predecessors' initiatives.

Kenyan President William Ruto, seen as a key ally by Washington, made a State visit to the White House in May, marking the first such visit by an African leader during the Biden presidency.

While Kenya is not a significant US trade partner globally, it remains one of Africa's most dynamic economies and the second-largest beneficiary of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), excluding crude oil.

The US also regards Kenya as a strategic regional partner, benefiting from substantial American security and foreign assistance and hosting the largest US embassy in sub-Saharan Africa.