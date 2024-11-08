South Africa: Johannesburg Faces Power Cuts Over Eskom Debt - South African News Briefs - November 8, 2024

Joburg Faces Power Cuts Over Eskom Debt

Johannesburg and City Power will face electricity outages at various times due to an outstanding debt owed to Eskom, reports IOL. Eskom reports that the City of Johannesburg currently owes R4.9 billion, with an additional R1.4 billion due by the end of November 2024. Despite efforts to accommodate the city, Eskom said that it can no longer do so without jeopardizing its operations. As of September 2024, total unpaid municipal bills to Eskom amount to R90 billion, putting a significant strain on its operational costs. Although the City acknowledges the debt, it argues that Eskom has overcharged for certain supply points, which it believes justifies withholding full payment. Eskom noted that Johannesburg's management and City Power had agreed on a payment plan while overbilling claims were investigated, but this agreement has reportedly been breached.

Illegal Medicine Sales on the Rise in Gauteng

Concerns have been raised over the illegal sale of prescription medications at various establishments in Gauteng, reports EWN. The Department of Health raised an alarm following a recent raid that uncovered medications on store shelves lacking the necessary licenses. According to national law, only licensed pharmacies and registered healthcare professionals are legally authorized to dispense medications. Motalatale Modiba, Gauteng Health spokesperson, warned that improperly stored medicine could degrade and become toxic, posing risks to consumers and business owners alike.

Bloemfontein Residents Loot Spaza Shops After School Poisoning Incident

Bloemfontein residents have looted goods from foreign-owned spaza shops following a troubling incident in which 47 students from Ihobe Primary School were hospitalized after reportedly eating expired biscuits and chocolates, reports SABC News. The items are believed to have been purchased from some of these shops. Community members are urging the government to send health inspectors to monitor wholesale and spaza shops in the area. They insist that authorities should take proactive measures to ensure safety in these stores rather than waiting for further incidents.

