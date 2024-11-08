Africa Urged to Close Infrastructure Gap

African governments and the private sector must close ranks to address slow infrastructure growth and deliver desired economic development, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.

Officially opening the Africa Infrastructure and Built Environment Conference (AfriConfex) in Bulawayo, VP Chiwenga said Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy 1, which sought to play a critical midwifery role towards the attainment of an empowered upper-middle income economy, outlined that the quality of infrastructure is a good measurement of the quality of life of citizens.

Leading construction industry stakeholders from across Africa have converged in Bulawayo this week to brainstorm on construction infrastructure development.

The conference theme is: "Resilient cities, thriving Africa: Building sustainable infrastructure for economic growth."

This highlights the critical need for sustainable and resilient infrastructure in African cities to promote economic development. In his address, VP Chiwenga said strong infrastructural development is essential for poverty reduction and facilitation of provision of adequate housing, infrastructure, education, health, safety, and basic services.

"I am convinced that slow and incremental change in our infrastructure development will not deliver the transformation that the people of Zimbabwe and the entire Africa, desire and deserve. In this regard, it is vital that both Government and the private sector continue to collaborate and innovate in delivering more modern infrastructure," he said.

VP Chiwenga said efficient infrastructure delivery is key in the realisation of national priorities and overall socio-economic development.

"When we have appropriate infrastructure our economy grows. It is an enabler of economic growth. The Second Republic has focused on the restoration of basic infrastructural services, including expansion in critical areas mainly targeting the key sectors of energy, transport, water and sanitation, health, housing, education as well as information and communication technology," he said.

With such investments, said VP Chiwenga, President Mnangagwa's administration was delivering nation-shaping projects which supported economic and social objectives.

There was an intertwined closeness between urbanisation and economic development and the development of urban areas required a great deal of forward-thinking and thorough planning to make them functional, absorbing growth in populations, and attracting businesses.

"Zimbabwe, like most African countries has been experiencing increased urbanisation which has resulted in urban local authorities finding it difficult to cope with the rapid increase in demand for services," said VP Chiwenga.

"This has led to a myriad of challenges including, but not limited to inadequate water and sanitation, transport systems, and housing."

The Vice President said Government was committed to the continuous provision of a conducive environment for private sector participation in the infrastructural sector. It was incumbent on the private sector and individual communities to complement Government's efforts as the country stepped into the next stage of economic recovery and growth.

VP Chiwenga reminded the private sector that stakeholders in public-private partnerships had to be cognisant of the high cost of infrastructure development and the need for smarter infrastructure investment.

"This entails using every dollar of both public and private funds to its highest value use as well as reducing the cost of infrastructure by cutting bureaucracy," he said.

"To our African brothers and sisters, let me acknowledge that our infrastructure development challenges are synonymous. We need to join hands as we develop the Africa that we want. It is important for us to note that the African population is projected to double by 2050."

VP Chiwenga also tabulated several infrastructural developments undertaken by the Second Republic aimed at improving people's lives and noted that President Mnangagwa has extended the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme to December 2026 despite facing challenges of limited resources.

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company partnered Government in hosting the conference and chairperson Mr Busisa Moyo said this Confex was a key event for industry stakeholders, as it aimed to build partnerships and explore investment opportunities that would ultimately contribute to the region's development objectives.

The conference brought together buyers and sellers covering the entire value chain under one roof, providing a platform for distinctive opportunities for knowledge exchange, business expansion, networking, and learning.

Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association president Dr Tinashe Manzungu said local contractors were privileged to have a Government that was prioritising the growth of local companies by giving them big projects.

Dr Manzungu said his colleagues in the construction industry must not betray the trust of Government by doing poor workmanship, but instead use the opportunity as a platform for growth into doing bigger projects within the continent and beyond.