Zimbabwe, Tanzania Sign Defence Pact

Zimbabwe and Tanzania have committed to defence and security cooperation, in a move aimed at boosting regional security.

This came out at the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding between Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and her Tanzanian counterpart, Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, yesterday.

The MoU is a follow up to earlier discussions between the ministers on the sidelines of the 44th SADC Summit in Harare in August.

Some of the MoU's provisions include training exchange programmes that will see security forces from the two nations interacting in various fields of mutual cooperation such as exchange of military intelligence, joint military exercises, military sports, social and cultural activities and exchange and transfer of military technology and skills.

Further, the MoU will allow defence forces to conduct and promote joint research, development and production of military hardware and equipment from defence industries.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said yesterday's meeting was a milestone achievement in the history of bilateral relations between the two nations, which started during the fight against colonialism decades ago.

"Our meeting today (yesterday) demonstrates the seriousness we attach to the historical relations between our two countries, which were nurtured during the time of the liberation struggle," she said.

"We will remain indebted for the enormous contributions and supreme sacrifice made by the people and Government of the United Republic of Tanzania under the inspirational and visionary leadership of the late President Julius Mwalimu Nyerere in the struggle for our independence."

Minister of Defence (Zim) in Tanzania with her counterpart during the official visit that culminating in the signing of an MoU on Defence and security camera cooperation.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Zimbabwe has seen it important to confer the late President of Tanzania, Cde Julius Nyerere and the late Brigadier General Hashim Mbita, who was the Chairman of the Liberation War Committee, with the Royal Order of the Munhumutapa in 2014.

The Order is the highest honour bestowed to a foreign national by the Government of Zimbabwe.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Zimbabweans will remain indebted for the contributions made by Tanzania during the liberation struggle and are humbled by the support the country continues to receive as it seeks to consolidate independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Zimbabwe also remains grateful for the solidarity in the campaign for the complete removal of sanctions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Arms and Armies Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It was during the 39th SADC Summit of Heads of States and Government in Tanzania that the regional bloc agreed to set aside October 25 of each year as the day of action against sanctions.

Turning to global security, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said developments in the global security environment, which is increasingly being characterised by tension between and among the leading and powerful nations, remain worrisome.

"The war in Ukraine has the potential to trigger World War III if the situation is allowed to escalate. The war is negatively impacting the economies of smaller nations, but we are glad that the BRICS bloc is rising to challenge global hegemony by the USA and other Western countries," she said.

Minister of Defence (Zim) in Tanzania with her counterpart during the official visit that culminating in the signing of an MoU on Defence and security camera cooperation.

Minister Tax said as neighbours, they are reminded of shared responsibilities as SADC and African Union members.

"Issues such as terrorism, cross-border crimes, human trafficking and environmental crises affect us all.

"In addressing these complex challenges, we recognise that no single country can tackle them. It is only through co-operation, shared resources, and aligned strategies that we can effectively safeguard our people, and our sovereignty," she said.

Minister of Defence (Zim) in Tanzania with her counterpart during the official visit that culminating in the signing of an MoU on Defence and security camera cooperation.