Zimbabwe: Nakamba Declares Self Fit for Warriors

MARVELOUS Nakamba might have come on as a last minute substitute when Luton Town edged Cardiff City 1-0 in a Championship match on Wednesday night, but the fit again Zimbabwe captain has declared himself ready for national duty.

Nakamba is expected back in the country on Sunday, ahead of next Friday's crucial Group J African Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya at Peter Mokaba in Polokwane.

The Warriors need at least a point to qualify for next year's AFCON finals in Morocco.

Nakamba is part of a 23-man squad announced by coach Michael Nees yesterday.

"It's always great to play for your nation especially at this juncture when we have a big chance to qualify for the AFCON finals," Nakamba told Zimpapers Sports Hub.

The 30-year-old has been recovering from a knee injury that kept him out of Zimbabwe's last qualifier against Namibia in October.

After failing to last the distance in the 1-0 win against the Brave Warriors at Orlando Stadium on October 10, Nakamba then sat out the reverse fixture which Zimbabwe won 3-1 at the same venue.

Nees has called in 16 foreign based players, eight of which ply their trade in Europe.

Nantes striker, Tinotenda Kadewere, makes a return after missing the back to back encounters against Namibia through injury.

FC Copenhagen defender Munashe Garananga has also recovered from an ankle injury and is back in the squad.

Simba Bhora striker Tymon Machope is one of the seven local based players in the current Warriors set up.

Martin Mapisa (Dynamos), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora) and Khama Billiat (Yadah FC) complete the local cast.

And Nakamba thinks local based players have always been an integral part of the Warriors.

The local Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has been spiced up by the emergence of new and well financed teams like Simba Bhora who clinched a historic championship on Wednesday.

Similarly, Division One clubs have also attracted huge investments from moneyed individuals like Richard Wangu of Wangu Mazodze in the Eastern Region and Pedzai "Scott" Sakupwanya of Scottland FC in the Northern Region.

Central Region log leaders Kwekwe United are also financially stable.

It's a development that Nakamba thinks will help transform the lives of Zimbabwean players.

"Players have a short career and they need to maximize on those few years they are at their peak.

"So, it's good to have people like Scott Sakupwanya ensuring players' welfares are taken care of, more so in Division One football," said Nakamba.

"I am happy for my fellow brothers for this rare opportunity they have been given.

"If we can have more teams like Scottland FC, then the players' lives will be transformed.

"Often times former players are blamed for not planning their future but in most cases what they earned was not enough to make future plans.

"Motivation is key in football and players also need incentives for them to perform well," added the former Aston Villa midfielder.

The 30-year-old star also took to his X handle on Wednesday night to emphasize his appreciation for football funders.

"I would like to send my best wishes to Scottland FC ahead of their final game on Friday (today).

"To the owner, Scott Sakupwanya, thank you for uplifting, supporting and changing lives for the players and not forgetting the help you give to the national team," wrote Nakamba on his X account Wednesday evening.

Sakupwanya has grabbed the headlines for dangling huge incentives for his players.

Apart from getting a Toyota Aqua each for beating Herentals U20 last Friday, Scottland FC players are also set to get US$10 000 each if they win promotion into the PSL.

Warriors squad

GOALKEEPERS: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)

DEFENDERS: Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

MIDFIELDERS: Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)

FORWARDS: Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City)