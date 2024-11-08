Zimbabwe: Chimombe, Mpofu Denied Bail Again

BAIL was once again denied to Harare businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu on the charges that they allegedly used false documents to win a US$9,2 million tender to install street lights in Harare.

The new bail application was based on changed circumstances, but this failed to persuade Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

The two, through their lawyers, Messrs Arshiel Mugiya and Tapson Dzvetero, had submitted that their accomplices Never Murerwa, Jabulani Mukomazi,Denford Zhungu,Tawanda Mutenhabundo and Hosiah Chisango have since been admitted to bail.

They also argued that considerable time had lapsed and the State was yet to complete its investigations.

However, their arguments were quashed, with Mrs Gofa citing that the circumstances and charges against the duo were different from those of their accomplices and further highlighted that the State was making progress in terms of its investigations.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje alleged that in January this year, City of Harare invited bids for street lighting rehabilitation ahead of the 44th SADC Summit.

Juluka Enndo Joint Venture was initially disqualified for failing to meet tender requirements, including lacking an audit opinion in their financial statements.

But they were invited to resubmit, and their new bid contained false claims.

Mpofu and Chimombe allegedly falsely claimed to have experience in street lighting installations in central Harare, and also misrepresented Christmas lights installation work for City of Harare, submitting an unused SPOC receipt from a previous disqualified bid and using an unregistered consultancy company for audit documents.

Despite these irregularities, Juluka Enndo Joint Venture was awarded the contract for two lots, receiving US$260 000 in part payment.